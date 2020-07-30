Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 21,387 Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Sykes Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $411.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

