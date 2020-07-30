Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 28,700 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 569,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $4,382,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPK opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

