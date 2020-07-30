Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 835,646 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Chico’s FAS worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 100.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 108.3% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 48.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1,677.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $170.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $280.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.53 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. Equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks acquired 77,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $100,328.80. Also, insider Molly Langenstein acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 186,176 shares of company stock valued at $243,279 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.