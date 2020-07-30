Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 561,765 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $49,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 134.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OHI opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

