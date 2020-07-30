Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,501,689 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,501,689 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 9.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

