Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 19,305 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,252 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,305 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Apache were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Apache by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,392 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Apache by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 20,789,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,898,000 after purchasing an additional 657,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apache by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 117,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter worth $102,618,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Apache by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,395,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 89,846 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of APA opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

