Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,867,666 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,867,666 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC bought a new position in Vereit during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vereit by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 55,202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vereit by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vereit by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,859,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vereit by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,843,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Shares of VER opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

