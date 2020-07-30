Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 293,966 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293,966 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Jabil by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 5.0% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.55, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

