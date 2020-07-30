Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 35,445 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,445 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 18.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TopBuild by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,494 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 50.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 86,920 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $134.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day moving average is $103.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $135.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $528,484.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,598.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,468,815.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,914 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,159.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.91.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

