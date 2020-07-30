Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 44,751 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 92.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,751 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $688,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $120.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.35.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.00 million. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

