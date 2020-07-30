Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 60,046 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,046 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in AGNC Investment by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in AGNC Investment by 15,152.4% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,002,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AGNC Investment by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.48% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.98.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

