Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,236 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 99.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at $669,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 116.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 4,688.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of TIF stock opened at $124.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average is $127.45.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TIF. TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.