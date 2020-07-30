Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $277,000 Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,742,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.62.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $179,185.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.14. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 188.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

