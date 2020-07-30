Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $312,000 Position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of HNI by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

NYSE HNI opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. HNI Corp has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.51. HNI had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $417.46 million for the quarter.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

