Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $375,000 Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $351,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $35,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,451 over the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.39. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

