Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $432,000 Position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 58.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Providence Service stock opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 117.17 and a beta of 0.83. The Providence Service Co. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.04.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $367.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Providence Service Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

