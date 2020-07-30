Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 612.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Catalent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 272,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Catalent by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,614,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after acquiring an additional 59,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 116.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.63. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $86.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.