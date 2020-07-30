Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 19.2% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,923,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,800 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Flowserve by 50.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,305,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $50,200,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $20,670,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Flowserve by 157.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 395,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flowserve from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Shares of FLS opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19. Flowserve Corp has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $51.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.95 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. Flowserve’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.