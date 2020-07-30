Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,600 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

PDCO stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

