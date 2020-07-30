Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 192,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

BCEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

BCEI stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $376.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.15. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

