Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 284 ($3.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SBRE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 263 ($3.24) to GBX 264 ($3.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 280.50 ($3.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.25 million and a PE ratio of 15.95. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 264.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.11.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 9.03 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

