Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 25.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Safehold by 12.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Safehold by 236.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Safehold by 30.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Safehold by 27.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

NYSE:SAFE opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. Safehold Inc has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of -0.40.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.03%.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.