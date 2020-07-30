Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sailpoint Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.04.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $115,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,369,140.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,865 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

