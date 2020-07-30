SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

SAP opened at $164.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $165.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.55.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,728,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,987,000 after purchasing an additional 73,849 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of SAP by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,514,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,397,000 after purchasing an additional 192,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SAP by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,267,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 73,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 970,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,529,000 after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

