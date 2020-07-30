Saputo (TSE:SAP) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Saputo (TSE:SAP) have trended positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Saputo earned a news impact score of 2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAP shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.08.

Shares of SAP opened at C$32.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion and a PE ratio of 22.46. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$29.31 and a 1 year high of C$42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.40.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

