Savaria (TSE:SIS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.80

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and traded as high as $13.89. Savaria shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 56,019 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIS shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Savaria from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $693.69 million and a PE ratio of 25.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

