Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.72.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Schlumberger by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

