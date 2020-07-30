Scotiabank Downgrades Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) to Sector Perform

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

