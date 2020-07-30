Scotiabank Lowers Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to $14.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LWSCF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.75 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th.

LWSCF opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

