Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Down 8.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) shares dropped 8.8% during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $43.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as low as $43.53 and last traded at $44.31, approximately 14,150,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 3,062,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $362,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $254,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,254. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

