Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

MCRB opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $286.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.13. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

