Servicemaster Global (SERV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Servicemaster Global to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Servicemaster Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SERV opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94. Servicemaster Global has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

