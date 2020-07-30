Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock Price Up 6.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.62, approximately 523,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 375,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Specifically, CEO Gary B. Moore acquired 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $102,343.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 715,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $1,108,852.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,760,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

SREV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Servicesource International from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.16.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

