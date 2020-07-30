SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,229 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,452,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,392,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,200,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,563,000 after purchasing an additional 198,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,374 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,180,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

NYSE RBC opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $94.99.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.