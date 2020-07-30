SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Verint Systems by 99.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 124.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 75,007 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Verint Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 232,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 13.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $44,011.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,918,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $67,733 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

VRNT stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

