SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Spire by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.05. Spire Inc has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

