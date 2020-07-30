SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 255.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,322,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after purchasing an additional 283,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 357,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,031,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 152,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $30,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of GEO opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The GEO Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

