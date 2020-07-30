SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.13 Million in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SYNNEX by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SYNNEX by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $564,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,540.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,856 shares of company stock worth $3,264,572 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

NYSE SNX opened at $124.22 on Thursday. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $2.60. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

