SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IBERIABANK worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 147.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 218.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

Shares of IBERIABANK stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBKC. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.