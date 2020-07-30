SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MEDNAX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. MEDNAX Inc has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

