SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 8,174 Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Evertec worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Evertec during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evertec by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evertec by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Evertec by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evertec during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE EVTC opened at $31.51 on Thursday. Evertec Inc has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Evertec had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Evertec’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.