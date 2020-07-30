SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,817 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

