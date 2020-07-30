Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $692,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Apple were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $2,238,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $380.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,616.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.19.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.