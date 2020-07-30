Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $647.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.19. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $659.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $634.24.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

