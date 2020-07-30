Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Position Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shopify by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Shopify by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $338,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Shopify by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $26,635,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,053.59 on Thursday. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,107.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -908.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $922.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $998.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $803.96.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

