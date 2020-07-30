Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $96.17 and last traded at $95.98, with a volume of 12213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average is $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,605.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,318,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,836,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,304,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,851,000 after buying an additional 495,688 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,438,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 548.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 114,445 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

