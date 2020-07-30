SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at CLSA

SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was downgraded by stock analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHY opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

About SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

