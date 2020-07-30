Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Smartsheet stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $542,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,232.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 746,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,103,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 517,170 shares of company stock worth $26,431,668. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $53,772,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. AXA acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $3,076,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 63,095 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

