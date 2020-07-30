Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $554.00

Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $554.00 and traded as high as $610.00. Solid State shares last traded at $610.00, with a volume of 6,883 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Solid State in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 554 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 518.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 million and a PE ratio of 15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Solid State’s previous dividend of $5.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, insider John Macmichael sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.40), for a total value of £83,200 ($102,387.40).

About Solid State (LON:SOLI)

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

