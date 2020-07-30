Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price

News articles about General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a news impact score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NYSE:GE opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

